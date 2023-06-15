PM Modi laid foundation of a developed India in nine years of his government: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established the groundwork for a developed India by building world-class infrastructure in his nine years in office.

In addition, Shah stated that after nine years of ‘Gati and Pragati,’ India emerged as the global supply chain leader by completing stalled projects and implementing new ones with remarkable speed. “With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity, PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India,” he said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi has filled India’s sails with the strength of an infrastructure boom to accelerate growth during the last nine years. Whether it’s building I-Ways, highways, airports or railways to remote corners, he says, world-class infrastructure is at the heart of the Indian story.