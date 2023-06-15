Seafood exports from India touch all-time high

New Delhi: Seafood exports from India touched an all-tile high in 2022-23 fiscal year. The exports created new record seafood both in terms of volume and value. India exported 17,35,286 metric tonne of seafood worth over 63,969 crore rupees during financial year 2022-23. During the financial year 2022-23, the export improved in quantity terms by 26.73%, which is 11.08% in rupee terms and 4.31% in dollar terms.

In 2021-22, India had exported 13,69,264 million tonnes of seafood worth Rs 57,586.48 crore.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh1 million

Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in terms of both quantity and value. Frozen shrimp accounted for a share of 40.98% in quantity and 67.72% of the total dollar earnings. Shrimp exports during the period increased by 1.01% in rupee value. The overall export of frozen shrimps during 2022-23 was reported at 7,11,099 million tonnes. The total value of this was Rs 43,135.58 crore. The US imported (2,75,662 million tonnes) of frozen shrimp, followed by China (1,45,743 million tonnes), the European Union (95,377 million tonnes), South East Asia (65,466 million tonnes), Japan (40,975 million tonnes), and the Middle East (31,647 million tonnes).

Frozen fish, the second largest exported item, fetched Rs 5,503.18 crore. It accounted for 21.24% in quantity and 8.49% in dollar earnings. This year, the export of frozen fish has increased by 62.65%, 58.51%, and 45.73% in quantity, rupee and dollar value terms, respectively.