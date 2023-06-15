Survey by Pew Research Center finds that 53% of adult Indians are in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage

The claims made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) regarding same-sex marriage are contradicted by the results of a recent survey. The survey conducted by the Pew Research Center reveals that 53 percent of adult Indians are in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage. This challenges the BCI’s assertion that over 99.9 percent of people in India are opposed to the idea.

Out of the 53 percent in support of same-sex marriage, 28 percent expressed strong support, while 25 percent showed moderate support. On the other hand, 43 percent of Indian adults stated that they completely oppose same-sex marriages, with 31 percent strongly opposing and 12 percent moderately opposing such unions.

The Pew Research Center conducted the survey in 24 countries, evaluating global attitudes towards same-sex marriage between February 20 and May 22. The results for India are encouraging for same-sex couples and their advocates.

Currently, the issue of legalizing same-sex marriages is being deliberated in the Indian Supreme Court, with a five-judge bench hearing the case. However, the Union government has expressed opposition to the legalization, citing cultural and traditional norms. While homosexuality is legal in India, marriage between individuals of the same sex is still considered illegal.

The survey results challenge the BCI’s claim, which was based on its own survey but lacked detailed methodology, sample size, or other data points. The BCI passed a resolution opposing the legalization of same-sex marriage and called on the Supreme Court to leave the issue to the legislative process.

Globally, the survey revealed that support for legalizing same-sex marriage is highest in Sweden (92 percent) and lowest in Nigeria (2 percent). Various demographic factors, such as age, gender, political ideology, and religious beliefs, were examined. In Western European countries where same-sex marriage is legal, strong majorities support it. However, in countries like Poland and Hungary, where same-sex marriage is not legal, support is lower.

In North America, Canada, the United States, and Mexico have significant support for same-sex marriage. South America, Australia, and Japan also have considerable support, while South Korea and Indonesia show more opposition.

The survey also found that younger adults and women were more likely to support same-sex marriage, and individuals with higher levels of formal education were more likely to support it as well.