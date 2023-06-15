‘The Great Indian Rescue,’ starring Akshay Kumar, will be released in theatres in October

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming feature film “The Great Indian Rescue” announced Wednesday that it will be released on October 5. The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is based on the biography of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.

Gill, an Amritsar local, got various honours for his gallantry. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 80. Kumar and Chopra reunite in “The Great Indian Rescue” after appearing together in “Kesari” in 2019. The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who also directed Akshay Kumar’s 2016 blockbuster “Rustom.” Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Ajay Kapoor are the producers.