Try This Delicious and Easy Paneer Cutlet Recipe for a Flavorful Snack

Here’s a simple recipe for paneer cutlets:

Ingredients:

– 200 grams paneer (Indian cottage cheese)

– 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your taste)

– 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons bread crumbs

– Oil for shallow frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, crumble the paneer. Add the mashed potatoes, chopped onion, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

2. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into cutlets or patties.

3. Roll each cutlet in bread crumbs, ensuring they are coated evenly. This will give a crispy texture to the cutlets.

4. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat for shallow frying.

5. Place the cutlets in the pan and cook them until they turn golden brown on one side.

6. Flip the cutlets and cook the other side until golden brown as well.

7. Once cooked, remove the cutlets from the pan and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

8. Serve hot with mint chutney, ketchup, or any dip of your choice.

Enjoy your homemade paneer cutlets as a delicious snack or appetizer!