Under-construction tunnel on NH in Ramban, J&K, damaged by landslip

A major landslide in the Ramban area of Jammu and Kashmir damaged a tunnel that was still being built nearby Cafeteria Morh on the national highway. There were no casualties associated with the incident. The tunnel that is still being built in the Ramban sector of J&K has minor damage, according to an official.

The images showed a section of a tunnel that was still being built collapsing because of a huge landslide. No injuries have been recorded, and traffic has resumed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, according to an official source.

The 4-lane project of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which is currently in its last stage, includes the tunnel that is currently under construction. Ramban district, which is a landslide-prone area, continues to provide a significant problem for the project.

Nitin Gadkari, a minister for the Union, went to Ramban earlier this year to assess the project. It has become more challenging for road building authorities to complete the work because of the regular landslides. Additionally, experts are considering whether to update the project.

In May of last year, a part of a tunnel that was still being built on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway collapsed in in the Khooni Nala area of Ramban district, resulting in 10 deaths and three rescue operations.

Earlier in April, Ramban district residents reported seeing shot stones and big boulders fall on the Jammu-Srinagar national route. According to reports, the landslip forced the closure of the roadway for operations, and after the debris was cleared, it was reopened.