Biparjoy: Heavy rains and gusty winds created havoc in Gujarat

After Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal portions of the state on Thursday evening, heavy rains and gusting winds at speeds of over 115-120 km per hour wreaked havoc in Gujarat’s Morbi district, breaking over 300 electric poles and causing power outages in roughly 45 villages. Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials stated attempts are underway to restore power to nine of the impacted areas. “Strong winds snapped electric wires and poles, knocking out power in 45 villages in Maliya tehsil.” “We are restoring power in 9 villages and have restored power in the remaining villages,” said PGVCL’s Morbi executive engineer, JC Goswami.

As the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas earlier Thursday evening, at least 22 persons were hurt and electric poles and trees were uprooted. In addition, 23 animals were killed, while severe rains and gusty winds pulled down around 524 trees and electric poles in various parts of Gujarat, cutting out power to around 940 villages, according to officials. Meanwhile, Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey stated that flash floods and intermittent showers are possible across Gujarat, with heavy rainfall.

According to IMD experts, the’severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy is centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is predicted to travel northeastward, bringing heavy rainfall to Rajasthan on Friday. The cyclone’s speed has dropped to 105-115 km/h. The category has been renamed severe cyclonic storm (SCS) from very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS). Rajasthan may get heavy rainfall on June 16.