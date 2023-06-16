Delicious Bread Upma: A Flavorful Breakfast Twist

Here’s a recipe for bread upma:

Ingredients:

– 4 to 5 slices of bread

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon urad dal (split black gram)

– 1/2 teaspoon chana dal (split Bengal gram)

– 1 medium onion, finely chopped

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

– 1/4 cup chopped vegetables (such as carrots, peas, bell peppers, etc.)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

– Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cut the bread slices into small cubes or tear them into bite-sized pieces. Keep aside.

2. Heat oil in a large pan or kadai over medium heat.

3. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds to the hot oil. Allow them to crackle.

4. Add urad dal and chana dal to the pan. Sauté until they turn golden brown.

5. Add chopped onions and green chilies (if using) to the pan. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.

6. Add the chopped vegetables to the pan and cook for a few minutes until they are slightly tender.

7. Sprinkle turmeric powder, salt, and asafoetida (hing) over the vegetables. Mix well.

8. Add the bread cubes to the pan and gently toss them with the vegetable mixture until well-coated.

9. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally, until the bread cubes are heated through and lightly toasted.

10. Remove from heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

11. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side, if desired.

Bread upma makes a delicious and filling breakfast or snack. Feel free to customize the recipe by adding your favorite spices or vegetables. Enjoy!