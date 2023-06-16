ED criticised by Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association for not believing DMK leader’s diagnosis

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was criticised by the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association (TNMOA) for not believing the medical team at the Omundurar government hospital when it came to Senthil Balaji, a minister and leader of the DMK.

‘Chennai is considered to be the world’s medical capital. ED asking for a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi to examine Senthil Balaji tarnishes the quality of doctors in Tamil Nadu,’ said the association.

It said, ‘Likewise, the democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association strongly criticised the ‘suspicion about the treatment given by competent cardiologists.’

In its statement, the association pointed out that a ‘critically ill patient with ischemic heart disease with three vessels involvement should be treated without any undue delay to save the life of the patient.’

It also brought to light Tamil Nadu’s superior healthcare infrastructure and access to top doctors in both the public and private healthcare sectors.

Senthil Balaji, a minister for the Tamil Nadu government, was allowed to be moved to the private Kauvery Hospital on Thursday by the Madras High Court, where he is currently receiving medical care.

After Balaji was admitted to Chennai’s Omandurar government hospital the day before after complaining of chest trouble and being detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation, the court gave its order.