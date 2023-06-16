German authorities arrested an American man after he allegedly assaulted two female tourists

An American man has been arrested by German authorities for allegedly assaulting two female tourists from the United States near Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany, resulting in the death of one woman. Local officials provided details about the incident on Thursday.

The assault occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to Neuschwanstein Castle, which is a popular tourist attraction in Germany. According to officials, a 30-year-old man attempted to sexually assault the two women and pushed them off a steep slope.

In a statement, the police revealed that the man met the two female tourists, aged 21 and 22, on a hiking path. He then enticed them onto a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint, where he physically attacked the 21-year-old. The 22-year-old intervened, and he subsequently choked her and pushed her down the steep slope.

After the incident, the 21-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital but tragically succumbed to her serious injuries overnight. The 22-year-old companion, described as responsive, remains hospitalized, although specific details about her injuries and condition are not immediately available. According to prosecutors, she remained in the hospital as of Thursday.

Authorities stated that based on the current information, it is believed that the 21-year-old was the target of an attempted sexual offense. The police also confirmed that she was pushed down the slope and fell approximately 50 meters.

The alleged attacker, identified as a 30-year-old US national and American tourist, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Bavarian police. The suspect is currently in custody and has not been publicly identified, nor have the victims.

Following an arrest warrant issued by a judge in Kempten, the 30-year-old man is now in jail, pending a potential indictment. The country’s criminal police are leading the investigation and are looking into charges of murder, attempted murder, and sexual offense. However, the challenging terrain where the attack occurred is reportedly hindering the progress of the investigation.

Authorities, including the police and prosecutors, are actively reconstructing the sequence of events to gain a comprehensive understanding of the incident. Neuschwanstein Castle is situated in the state of Bavaria, near the border with Austria.