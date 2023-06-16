IndiGo aircraft operating between Bengaluru-Ahmedabad suffers a tail strike while landing

An aircraft operated by IndiGo encountered a tail strike during landing at Ahmedabad airport, marking the second such incident in five days, according to an official from the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) as reported by PTI.

The DGCA has instructed the grounding of pilots of the specific aircraft involved in the incident, stated the official.

As quoted by PTI, the official said, “A tail strike has been reported. The DGCA has ordered off-rostering of pilots.”

Furthermore, the DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident, added the official.

IndiGo confirmed the occurrence in a statement and mentioned that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.

IndiGo’s official statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.”

On June 11, a similar incident took place involving an IndiGo aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, where it encountered a tail strike during landing. The aircraft was en route from Kolkata to Delhi, and there were no reported injuries among the crew or passengers on board.

According to Live Mint, the DGCA provided details on the incident, stating that the IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft, registered as VT-IMG, was operating flight 6E-6183 on the Kolkata-Delhi route when the tail strike occurred during landing in Delhi.

A tail strike refers to a situation when the tail or empennage of an aircraft collides with the ground or a stationary object during take-off or landing, as explained by Boeing.com.

The DGCA has initiated an investigation to determine the specific circumstances that led to the tail strike. As a precautionary measure for passenger safety, the aircraft has been grounded until further notice.

The flight proceeded normally before the incident, but during the approach on runway 27 in Delhi, the crew noticed that the aircraft was floating longer than usual. Subsequently, they decided to initiate a go-around maneuver, as reported by Live Mint.