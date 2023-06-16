Jairam Ramesh criticises PM Modi after Nehru’s name removed from museum

Veteran Congressman Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), saying it has been a treasure trove of books and archives and a benchmark for intellectual thought around the world.

Jairam Ramesh declared on Twitter, ‘Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi.’

‘For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society.’

‘What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,’ the Congress leader added.