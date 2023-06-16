Malayalam filmmaker and Sangh Parivar fellow traveller Ramasimhan Aboobakker quits BJP

Ramasimhan Aboobakker, a Malayalam director and Sangh Parivar fellow traveller, has declared his resignation from the BJP. Ramasimhan, as he became known after renunciating Islam in December 2021 and changing his name from Ali Akbar to Ramasimhan Aboobakker, was a member of the BJP’s state committee until he relinquished all organisational roles in the saffron party in 2021.

The ‘Puzha Muthal Puzhavare’ director stated that there is no need to make a fuss about his decision because he is not leaving and will follow the “dharma” (a reference to Sanathana dharma) that he has learned. Ramasimhan said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he is “free from everything.” Only one thing matters: Dharma.” The director is the third film star to resign from the BJP in Kerala in the last two weeks. Previously, Malayalam director Rajasenan and actor Bhiman Raghu stated their intention to defect from the saffron party and join the ruling CPI(M). The BJP has been silent on the developments. Ramasimhan stated that he quit a few days ago. “All it took was for it to come out. It was now discovered that in order to proceed with dharma, no ties should exist, thus the bonds were undone. That’s it,” he explained in another post.