Number of active covid cases decreased to 2,017

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 96 new coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases has reduced to 2,017.According to ministry data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll from the viral sickness is 5,31,893.With the new cases, the country’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 4,49,93,282, according to the ministry.According to the report, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81%.The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,59,372, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines.