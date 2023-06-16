Parliamentary Election on July 20 to Choose Boris Johnson’s Successor in Britain

The local council announced that a by-election vote on July 20 will determine the successor to Boris Johnson’s parliamentary seat in Britain. This comes after Johnson resigned as prime minister due to an investigation into his conduct. The Conservative party has chosen Steve Tuckwell as their candidate for the upcoming vote. Johnson’s decision to step down as the lawmaker for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, located in West London, came after a parliamentary report revealed his alleged misleading of parliament regarding COVID lockdown gatherings. Although the report, released in full on Thursday, concluded that he deliberately misled parliament, Johnson has vehemently dismissed it as a “lie” and a “charade.”

According to a statement by Hillingdon Council, “The by-election for the parliamentary constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip will take place on Thursday 20 July 2023 following the resignation of Boris Johnson as a Member of Parliament on Friday 12 June.” Johnson’s resignation as prime minister occurred last year.

In addition to this by-election, another one will be held on the same date to replace Nigel Adams, a close ally of Johnson, in his North Yorkshire seat. Adams announced his resignation on Saturday. Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries has expressed her intention to support Johnson by stepping down, but no formal resignation has been made, and there is currently no set date for the by-election to fill her position.