Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude strikes near Tonga

Sydney: A strong earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Friday. According to the the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake epicenter was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga at a depth of 167.4 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Also Read: Malayalam filmmaker and Sangh Parivar fellow traveller Ramasimhan Aboobakker quits BJP

The island nation is vulnerable to a number of natural hazards due to its location and topographical nature. The main hazards are earthquake, tsunami, tropical cyclones and drought.