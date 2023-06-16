TVS announces updated booking prices and loyalty benefits for iQube E-Scooter

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler brand in the country, TVS Motor Company, has introduced a loyalty benefit programme for customers of the popular TVS iQube electric scooter. This limited-time offer aims to ease the cost burden following the revision in the FAME II subsidy. Customers who have made bookings for the TVS iQube until May 20, 2023, will be eligible for this programme.

TVS Motor has also announced updated booking prices for the TVS iQube and its variant, the TVS iQube S. For bookings made until May 20, 2023, the TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1,16,184. However, for bookings made from May 21, 2023 onwards, the price has been revised to Rs 1,23,184. Similarly, the TVS iQube S variant is priced at Rs 1,28,849 for bookings made until May 20, 2023, and the revised price for bookings made from May 21, 2023 onwards is Rs 1,38,289.

(All Prices, On-Road Delhi)

TVS iQube:

Bookings made till May 20, 2023 – Rs 1,16,184

Bookings from May 21, 2023 onwards – Rs 1,23,184

TVS iQube S:

Bookings made till May 20, 2023 – Rs 1,28,849

Bookings from May 21, 2023 onwards – Rs 1,38,289