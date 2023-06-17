3,000-year-old Bronze age sword found in Germany ‘almost still shines’

according to officials, a bronze sword from more than 3,000 years ago that has been found in Germany ‘almost still shines’ due to its exceptional preservation.

The sword, which is thought to date to the end of the 14th century B.C., or the middle of the Bronze Age, was found during digs last week in Noerdlingen, between Nuremberg and Stuttgart in southern Germany, according to Bavaria’s state office for the preservation of historical monuments.

The Bavarian office claimed in a statement this week that it has a bronze octagonal hilt and originates from a burial in which three people—a man, a woman, and a boy—were interred quickly after each other with bronze artefacts. It is still unclear whether or how the three were connected to one another.

According to Mathias Pfeil, the office’s director, ‘The sword and the burial still need to be examined so that our archaeologists can categorise this find more precisely.’ ‘But we can already say that the state of preservation is extraordinary. A find like this is very rare.’

Although it is rare, swords from the time have been found in isolated finds or in burial mounds that were unearthed in the 19th century, according to the agency.