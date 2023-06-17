Cyclone Biparjoy : Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited people admitted in hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Mandvi Civil Hospital on Saturday to meet with those who had been impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy. In the meantime, Shah visited Kathda village in Mandvi district. The Union Home Minister made an airborne inspection of regions impacted by Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat’s Kutch earlier today. Shah is set to meet with Patel and other top officers later in the day for a review meeting.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea and rushed over India’s west coast, made landfall on Thursday night about 10 km north of Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat. The cyclone has fallen into a ‘deep depression,’ and is predicted to weaken further into a ‘depression’ in the next 12 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the early hours of today. Giving an update, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said that there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.