DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy bows out in semi-final

Jun 17, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Jakarta: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open Tournament. He lost in the men’s singles semi-finals to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The Indian shuttler lost of the Denark shuttler by ‘21-15, 21-15’.  Viktor Axelsen  will now face either China’s Li Shifeng or Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the final.

Also Read; Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter finals 

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of men’s doubles  event of Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 . The seventh seeded Indian duo defeated  Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Koreaby ‘ 17-21. 21-19, 21-18’ in the semifinal  in just 1 hour 7 minutes.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 17, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button