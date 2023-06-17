Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy bows out in semi-final

Jakarta: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open Tournament. He lost in the men’s singles semi-finals to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The Indian shuttler lost of the Denark shuttler by ‘21-15, 21-15’. Viktor Axelsen will now face either China’s Li Shifeng or Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in the final.

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of men’s doubles event of Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 . The seventh seeded Indian duo defeated Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Koreaby ‘ 17-21. 21-19, 21-18’ in the semifinal in just 1 hour 7 minutes.