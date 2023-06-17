Periyar Sengol to be presented to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by Tamil Nadu social justice organisation

On Saturday, the Makkal Samugha Nidhi Pervai (People’s Social Justice Council) of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai would give Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a Sengol of social justice with Periyar’s idol carved on it.

More than 30 individuals, including Ganesan and Samugha Nidhi Pervai President Manoharan, would be handing the chief minister a gold-plated Sengol.

The council wants the chief minister to preserve social fairness in democracy by giving him the Sengol as a gift.

At around six o’clock in the evening, Siddaramaiah will receive the Sengol at his workplace.