13 killed, 25 injured in bus accident

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 13 people including 5 women and 3 children lost their lives and 25 others were injured as the bus they were travelling overturned. The accident took place near Kallar Kahar salt range in Punjab province in Pakistan. The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

There were 34 passengers onboard. Rescue officials said death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.