Hyderabad’s Vavilala Reddy Secures Top Rank in JEE-Advanced 2023

Hyderabad’s Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy emerged as the top rank holder in JEE-Advanced, the prestigious IIT entrance exam. The announcement of the results was made by officials on Sunday. With an impressive score of 341 out of 360 marks, Reddy showcased exceptional academic prowess. In the female category, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone secured the top position with 298 marks.

According to a senior official from IIT Guwahati, the organizing institute for this year’s exam, out of the 1,80,372 candidates who appeared for both papers of the JEE-Advanced, a total of 43,773 candidates qualified. Among the qualifiers, 36,204 were male students while 7,509 were female students.

It’s important to note that JEE-Main serves as the qualifying examination for JEE-Advanced, which is the gateway to admission in engineering colleges across the country. The JEE-Advanced exam took place on June 4.

To check the results, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in. They need to navigate to the announcements tab and click on the link to the result portal. After entering their roll number, date of birth, and mobile number, candidates will be able to access their results on the screen. It is advised to download and keep a copy of the result for future reference.