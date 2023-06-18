India Meteorological Department predict heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states. The national weather agency said that the Cyclone Biparjoy has now weakened into a deep depression over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat. It may move East-Northeastwards and maintain the intensity of Depression till the forenoon of 18th June.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from June 18 to June 19. IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfalls in Southern India with thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. According to IMD’s daily weather bulletin isolated heavy rains will lash Tamil Nadu on June 18 and June 19 while Kerala is likely to witness heavy falls from June 18 to June 21. Isolated heavy downpour is very likely over South Interior Karnataka from June 19 to June 21.

According to IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 3 to 4 days.