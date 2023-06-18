Indian Railways cancels, diverts and reschedule several trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains. The national transporter cancelled various trains on Visakhapatnam-Palsa route. The list of cancelled trains include Train No 07469 Vizianagaram- Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Vizianagaram on Sunday and Monday, Train no. 07470 Visakhapatnam- Palasa passenger leaving Visakhapatnam, and Train no. 07471 Palasa- Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Palasa on Sundays and Mondays. Train no. 07467 Rajahmundry- Visakhapatnam passenger leaving Rajahmundry on Mondays has also been cancelled.

The Western Railway zone o has announced cancelation of several trains. These changes were announced due to work at Bridge No. 471 in Sayan yard, located in the Surat – Vadodara section. The work is carried out to increase the speed of the New Delhi – Mumbai route to 160 kmph. To facilitate this work, a block of 4.30 hours will be implemented on the UP line starting from 13:00 hrs on Sunday, 18th June, 2023.

Also Read: Indonesia Open Badminton: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to play final today

Trains Cancelled:

Train No. 09158 Bharuch ­– Surat MEMU, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023

Train No. 09082 Bharuch ­– Surat MEMU, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023Trains Partially Cancelled:

Train No. 09161 Valsad – Vadodara Passenger Special, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Surat and Vadodara.

Train No. 09162 Vadodara ­– Valsad Passenger Special, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Vadodara and Surat.

Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch ­Express, scheduled for the journey on 18.06.2023, will be partially cancelled between Surat and Bharuch.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 19020 Haridwar – Bandra Terminus Express of 17th June, 2023, will be regulated and delayed by 50 minutes.Rescheduled Trains:

Train No. 16613 Rajkot – Coimbatore Express of 18th June, 2023, will be rescheduled and depart 2.45 hours later than the original time from Rajkot station.

Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Express of 18th June, 2023, will be rescheduled and depart 1 hour later than the original time from Gandhinagar Capital station.