Kerala MPs: In Manipur, Women Arm Themselves Due to Safety Concerns

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and Ernakulam MP Hibe Eden, who recently visited the violence-hit state of Manipur, have expressed their concerns over the prevailing atmosphere of fear and insecurity. According to Kuriakose, the violence in Manipur shows no signs of subsiding, leading to a complete breakdown of law and order. During their two-day visit, the MPs met women in various camps in Imphal and other areas, who shared their distressing experiences. These women reported carrying weapons such as iron rods and knives while walking the streets due to the lack of safety.

The Kerala MPs focused their attention on relief camps in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, where thousands of riot-affected individuals have sought shelter. However, due to security reasons, they were unable to visit the camps housing members of the Meitei community, only being able to access those accommodating the Kuki community. The ongoing clashes between these two ethnic groups have resulted in the loss of over 120 lives and caused injuries to around 400 people since May 3.

Kuriakose also highlighted the commendable efforts of Christian missionaries from Kerala, who have opened their church facilities to accommodate the victims of the riots. Churches and parish halls have been converted into relief camps, providing essential support to those in need. Through conversations with individuals from different communities and ethnic groups, the MPs discovered a deep-seated lack of trust between them. They learned that 239 churches were destroyed in Imphal alone, indicating a communal aspect to the riots in addition to the ethnic tensions.

The visit of these Kerala MPs sheds light on the grave situation in Manipur, where the fear and insecurity felt by the people, especially women, have compelled them to arm themselves for self-protection. It underscores the urgent need for measures to restore peace, ensure the safety of the population, and foster trust and harmony among different communities and ethnicities.