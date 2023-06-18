Kerala’s Fever Cases Surge, Death Toll Reaches 23

With the arrival of monsoon in Kerala, contagious diseases have been surging, prompting the health department to take additional precautionary measures. Sources have reported over 1.5 lakh cases of fever across the state. Dengue, leptospirosis (rat fever), and viral fever are spreading rapidly, with 877 cases of dengue fever recorded in various parts of the state. Tragically, within a span of two weeks, 23 lives have been claimed by dengue and rat fever, with 13 deaths from dengue fever in just 17 days and 27 rat fever deaths in the past six months.

According to Manorama News, many individuals are experiencing viral fever symptoms similar to COVID-19. The health department is advising against self-medication and urging extreme caution to prevent further infections. In Ernakulam, the number of fever patients surpassed 1,000 on Saturday, leading to numerous hospital admissions. Both government and private hospitals have reported an increase in fever patients, with fever wards reaching maximum capacity.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of pre-monsoon cleaning activities carried out by local self-governments, which allegedly contributed to the spread of contagious diseases in the state. Waste piles can be found in various parts of Kochi city, exacerbating the situation. Health Minister Veena George has highlighted the susceptibility of individuals working in fields to rat fever, emphasizing the importance of wearing gloves and boots, as well as taking the weekly ‘Doxycycline’ tablet as advised by health workers.