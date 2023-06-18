KPCC Chief Sudhakaran questions CPM secretary’s access to survivor’s private statement

Hours after CPM state secretary alleged KPCC chief K Sudhakaran’s involvement in a POCSO case, Sudhakaran retaliated, accusing the ruling party of false accusations.

He claimed the CPM was conspiring to implicate him in the cheating case related to Monson Mavunkal, the alleged dealer of fake antiques. Sudhakaran addressed the media, stating, “CPM is behind the case against me… I will take legal action against the CPM leader for defaming me.”

He further questioned how Govindan, the CPM secretary, obtained details of the confidential statement in the POCSO case, emphasizing that he had no involvement in the cheating case. The crime branch team investigating the matter denied Govindan’s claims and clarified that Sudhakaran was named as an accused in the cheating case alone.