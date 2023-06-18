Muslim man forcibly made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while tied to a tree; 2 arrests made in UP

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr region, a 23-year-old Muslim man was subjected to physical assault by a group of men. Shockingly, he was tied to a tree and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Adding to the ordeal, the man’s head was shaved as the assailants suspected him of being a thief.

Following the incident, two individuals have been apprehended in relation to the case. The incident occurred on June 13 within the jurisdiction of Kakod police station in the district, and a video capturing the incident surfaced on social media over the weekend.

Prompted by the video’s circulation, the police promptly registered a complaint filed by the victim’s father and assured him that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. The victim, identified as Sahil, works as a daily wage laborer, adding to the distressing nature of the incident.