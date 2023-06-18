Over 37,000 people affected in first wave of floods in Assam

The first wave of floods in Assam has affected around 37,000 people. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the flood affected 146 villages across 13 districts. Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, Cachar, Kamrup (Metro), and Nalbari are among the districts impacted. The floods damaged about 1,409 hectares of agriculture and breached various roads, bridges, and embankments. Rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Puthimari, and Kopili were in spate, with water levels reaching dangerous levels in some locations. In Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri, the authorities established 19 relief camps. The State Disaster Response Force was performing rescue efforts in the northern Assam districts of Sonitpur and Lakhimpur.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya convened a video conference meeting with Central and state health authorities to discuss health-related issues emerging from the floods in Assam. According to official sources, the meeting evaluated the arrangements put in place by the agencies to ensure proper flood control.

Mandaviya emphasised the importance of robust collaboration between central and state health agencies in order to effectively manage floods and other catastrophes. He emphasised the importance of having critical care equipment, oxygen, and hospital beds on hand, as well as having clean drinking water available in flood-affected areas. Furthermore, he emphasised preventive treatment and increased community knowledge of vector-borne and water-borne diseases.