Rahul Gandhi: Govt Crushes Youth’s Hopes, Cuts 200K+ PSU Jobs

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has expressed his concern over the alleged elimination of over two lakh jobs from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) by the government. He accused the government of trampling upon the hopes of lakhs of youth for the benefit of a few “crony capitalist friends”. Gandhi emphasized that PSUs, which were once the pride of India and a dream for employment, are no longer a priority for the government.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi highlighted the decrease in employment in PSUs, stating that the number of jobs has decreased from 16.9 lakh in 2014 to only 14.6 lakh in 2022. He provided specific figures of job losses in various PSUs, such as 1,81,127 jobs lost in BSNL, 61,928 in SAIL, 34,997 in MTNL, 29,140 in SECL, 28,063 in FCI, and 21,120 in ONGC.

Gandhi criticized the government for breaking its promise of creating two crore jobs every year and instead eliminating over two lakh jobs. He raised concerns about the increase in contract recruitments, questioning whether this was a way of bypassing constitutional rights of reservation and whether it indicated a conspiracy to privatize these companies.

Gandhi further pointed out the contradiction of waiving loans for industrialists while eliminating government jobs in PSUs. He questioned the government’s claim of an “Amrit Kaal” (Golden Era) when jobs are disappearing and record unemployment is plaguing the country. According to Gandhi, the government’s actions are favoring a select few at the expense of the aspirations of the youth.

Highlighting the potential of PSUs, Gandhi stressed that with the right environment and support from the government, they can contribute significantly to the economy and employment. He emphasized that PSUs are the property of the country and its people, and they should be promoted and strengthened to pave the way for India’s progress.