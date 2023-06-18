Second season of smash hit series “Scam” announced

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed on Sunday that the second season of his smash hit series “Scam,” based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s 2003 Stamp Paper fraud, will begin streaming on SonyLIV on September 2. Gagan Dev Riar stars in the upcoming season, “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.” Mehta is co-showrunner and director with filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani of “Saand Ki Aankh” fame.”

Today is a special day. There’s also a special announcement. On the third anniversary of @SonyLIV, we have some exciting news for you! Mehta announced the debut date on Twitter alongside a video clip. The film “Scam 2003” is based on the Hindi book “Reporter Ki Diary” by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the fraud at the time.

“The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams that spanned 18 states and shook the entire country.” The scam’s value is believed to be over Rs 20,000 crores, according to the creators in a press statement.