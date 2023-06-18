Yoga increases both the strength of the body and peace of mind: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Yoga improves both physical and mental power, and he advised people to include the ancient Indian practise into their daily routines to live a healthy life. PM posted a series of movies named ‘Yoga with Modi’ that depict various ‘asanas’.

On the 9th International Day of Yoga, June 21, Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga practise for the first time at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The International Day of Yoga strives to enhance global awareness of the numerous advantages of yoga practise. Recognising its international appeal, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in December 2014.

Modi added in a Hindi tweet, “Yoga increases both body strength and mental peace.” Let us make this a daily habit for a healthier life. I’ve included some videos of various asanas for you. Meanwhile, tagging Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s tweet about volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra in West Kameng district performing ‘nukkad natak’ to raise awareness about rainwater harvesting, Modi said, “Such efforts are laudatory, and they go a long way in raising awareness on various issues.” I hope that many people in India would make similar efforts to spread the message of water conservation.