Bail recipient accused of murder discovered dead in Tirur

A man who had been arrested for the murder of an auto driver was tragically discovered dead near the Tirur bus stand in Malappuram district on Monday. The body of Adam, a resident of Paravanna, aged 49, was found with severe head injuries. Investigators suspect that a nearby stone may have been used as the murder weapon. It was revealed that Adam had been released on bail prior to his untimely demise.

Adam had previously been apprehended in 2018 for his involvement in the killing of Kalarikkal Muhammed Yazee from Paravanna Puthangadi. The fatal incident occurred when Adam fatally stabbed Yazee during a heated argument.

Tirur Station House Officer, Jejo M J, stated that the police have launched a thorough investigation into the murder. As part of their efforts, they have obtained CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to aid in the search for the perpetrator.