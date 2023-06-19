Higher secondary course bribery case: Kerala HC quashes ED actions against KM Shaji

Kannur: In a major relief to Indian Union Muslim League leader and former MLA KA Shaji, the Kerala High Court has quashed actions taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ‘plus two bribery case’. The court set aside the seizure of Shaji’s assets.

The HC had already cancelled further proceedings in the case registered by the state Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau. Shaji is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in connection with granting a higher secondary batch to a government-aided private school in his former constituency. Azhikode.

The alleged crime took place during the Oommen Chandy government. Shaji served as an MLA in that period. The ED claims to have found evidence suggesting that Shaji was engaged in money laundering through land purchase using undisclosed income. They had also moved forward with seizing the property of his wife.