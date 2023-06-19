Kerala CM announces two new IT Parks at Dubai, boosting technology sector

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made an announcement during the inauguration of the Infinity Centre of the Kerala Startup Mission in Dubai that his government plans to establish two more IT Parks in Kerala. This initiative comes in addition to the existing three major IT Parks in the state, namely Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark in Kochi, and Cyberpark in Kozhikode. Furthermore, Kerala also has satellite hubs associated with these major parks.

Pinarayi mentioned that an IT corridor will be developed, connecting different cities in Kerala. This corridor will link Thiruvananthapuram with Kollam, Ernakulam with Alappuzha and Koratty, and Kozhikode with Kannur. He added that the process of land acquisition for these projects is already underway.

Highlighting the significant impact of startups on job opportunities, the Chief Minister stated that the emergence of a startup culture in Kerala has revolutionized the job landscape in the state. In the past, individuals would primarily seek employment after completing their studies, but startups have transformed this mindset. People are now transitioning from being job seekers to becoming job providers.

Pinarayi also disclosed that the technology sector is expected to generate at least 20,000 jobs this year alone. He further emphasized the success of Kerala-based startups, stating that investments totaling around Rs 4,500 crore have been received by these startups thus far, by 2021. The Chief Minister’s remarks reflect the positive growth and innovation happening in the startup ecosystem of Kerala.

The event in Dubai was graced by the presence of Chief Secretary V P Joy, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Consul General in Dubai Dr Aman Puri, State IT Secretary Rathan U Kelkar, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, Aster DM Healthcare Managing Director Dr Azad Mooppan, IBS Executive Chairman V K Mathews, and NoRKA-Roots chairman P Sreeramakrishnan.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Dubai followed a ten-day tour of the United States and Cuba, underscoring the government’s commitment to exploring opportunities and fostering international collaborations in the field of technology and startups.