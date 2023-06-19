Kerala resists Nandini milk brand from entering the state, clashes with Karnataka

The Kerala government has expressed its opposition to the entry of Nandini milk brand from Karnataka into the state. In a letter addressed to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the LDF government raised concerns and emphasized its strong resistance against the move.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Cooperatives, J Chinchurani, stated that Kerala has lodged a complaint with the NDDB and further actions will be taken after discussions between NDDB and Nandini. The government hopes for the intervention of the central government to resolve the matter and expects Nandini to withdraw its decision to sell its products in Kerala.

Minister Chinchurani highlighted that both Nandini and Milma are government-run organizations, and therefore, permission should have been sought from the respective state authorities before entering another state. Responding to the price difference between Nandini and Milma products, the minister stated that it would not be feasible for Nandini to sell at significantly lower rates.

The minister also reassured dairy farmers that the state government is committed to their welfare through various schemes and support measures. She dismissed the possibility of Nandini collecting milk from dairy farmers in Kerala, stating that there are enough dairy organizations functioning under the cooperative law in the state, and they all supply milk to Milma. The government has been providing subsidies and increasing milk prices when necessary, with more beneficial schemes planned for the future.

In the past, KCMMF had criticized the practice of state milk marketing federations aggressively entering markets outside their respective states, deeming it unethical and a breach of cooperative principles. Such practices, from any side, will jeopardize the spirit of cooperative principles that have been nurtured for long by mutual consent and goodwill, according to Milma.

The clash between Milma and Nandini highlights the complexities of the dairy industry, government-run organizations, and the need for cooperative spirit. The outcome of discussions between NDDB, Nandini, and the Kerala government will likely determine the future of Nandini’s presence in the Kerala market.