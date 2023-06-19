Monson claims Crime Branch DySP’s threat to frame Sudhakaran in POCSO case

Monson Mavunkal, a convicted fake antiques dealer implicated in a case related to the sexual abuse of a minor, has made serious allegations against Rustom, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) from the Crime Branch. These allegations have added a new twist to an already complex and sensitive case. According to Monson, Rustom had approached him and demanded that he provide a false statement stating that K Sudhakaran, the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was present during the sexual abuse incident.

Monson further claimed that Rustom resorted to threats, warning him that harm would come to his wife and children if he did not comply with the demand. In addition to the threats, the DySP reportedly subjected Monson’s family to humiliation. These shocking revelations were disclosed by Monson during a court hearing held via video conference, where he recounted the details of the incident.

What makes this revelation even more significant is the fact that Rustom was the investigating officer assigned to the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Monson. It was Rustom himself who had taken Monson into custody and escorted him to jail after he was convicted in the POCSO case. Monson recounted a pivotal moment during the journey when they stopped at a petrol pump near the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery. It was there that Rustom allegedly exerted pressure on Monson, using insulting and threatening language, and forcing him to implicate Sudhakaran. Monson also claimed that Rustom compelled him to state that Sudhakaran had collected a substantial amount of Rs 25 lakh from him.

Crucially, Monson stated that two other police officers who accompanied him from the jail were witness to this incident, adding a potential corroboration to his allegations. Responding to Monson’s shocking claims, the court directed him to file a formal complaint regarding the matter, indicating that his allegations will be officially investigated.

These allegations have sparked intense scrutiny and controversy, particularly because M V Govindan, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – the ruling party in Kerala – had previously asserted that Sudhakaran had been summoned by the Crime Branch in connection with the POCSO case. Govindan had even gone so far as to claim that the survivor of the abuse had stated Sudhakaran’s presence during the incident. However, the Crime Branch quickly refuted Govindan’s assertions, clarifying that Sudhakaran was summoned in a separate cheating case involving Monson, not in relation to the POCSO case. The Crime Branch officers emphasized that the survivor had not provided any statement implicating Sudhakaran.

These conflicting narratives have only deepened the complexity of the case and raised serious questions about the integrity and conduct of the police officer involved. The allegations made by Monson against Rustom have exposed potential misconduct and abuse of power within the Crime Branch. As the legal proceedings continue, the truth behind these allegations will hopefully be uncovered, shedding light on the authenticity of Monson’s claims and the role played by Rustom in this controversial case.