Registrar: SFI leader Nikhil Thomas has no affiliation with Kalinga University, dismisses ‘fake degree’ claim.

In a major embarrassment for the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), one of its members, Nikhil Thomas from the Alappuzha district committee, is facing allegations of submitting a fake degree certificate to secure admission for MCom at MSM College in Kayamkulam. However, Kalinga University, the alleged university from which Nikhil claimed to have obtained the degree, has denied admitting him.

Sandeep Gandhi, the registrar of Kalinga University, informed Manorama News that their records do not show any student named Nikhil Thomas studying at the institution. Gandhi stated, “We don’t have any such student. We have checked our records. That video clip has been forwarded to our legal team to take appropriate legal action against that person (Nikhil).”

Gandhi also mentioned that the university had not received any official communication regarding this matter. He added, “We have not even seen the document that claims he used to be a student here. As and when we receive communication, we will send an appropriate reply to the honorable vice-chancellor as well.”

SFI state secretary P M Arsho, however, defended Nikhil’s degree certificate from Kalinga University, asserting that it was genuine and that there were no irregularities in his MCom admission application. Arsho acknowledged that there was no documentation to prove Nikhil’s attendance at Kalinga University, raising questions about how the university could issue a certificate without ensuring minimum attendance.

The Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, highlighted serious lapses on the part of MSM College in admitting Nikhil to their MCom course. Dr. Kunnummal announced that a show-cause notice would be sent to the college, and the principal would be required to provide clarification during a meeting at the university.

Dr. Kunnummal further questioned the authenticity of Nikhil’s certificate, stating, “The faculty of the college was aware that Nikhil had not passed his degree examinations. Then how did they admit him? His certificate must be checked for authenticity. He was a student at Kerala University for three years. However, he did not pass the course. He was allowed to write the exams because he had the required attendance.”

The Kerala University registrar, Dr. K S Anilkumar, stated that an investigation would be conducted to determine Nikhil’s involvement in college and university unions after completing his BCom studies, as well as the validity of his certificate. He mentioned that the university had not received any complaints regarding the controversy at the time.

According to university rules, a student cannot pursue a degree simultaneously at two different universities. Additionally, once a student completes their course, they are not eligible to participate in union elections.

Rumors suggesting political interference in suppressing the issue have been circulating, indicating a possible motive for keeping the matter under wraps.