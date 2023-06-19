Relentless downpour wreaks havoc in Assam, leaving 33,500 people impacted by floods

According to the latest bulletin, Assam continues to face a grim flood situation with relentless rain causing inundation in new areas. The number of people affected by the deluge has decreased to approximately 33,500 across 12 districts.

The worst-hit district is Lakhimpur, where over 25,200 people are suffering from the floods. Dibrugarh and Tinsukia follow with more than 3,800 and almost 2,700 affected individuals, respectively. The flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reveals that 142 villages are submerged and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Erosions and landslides have been reported in several districts, causing further devastation. The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger marks, leading to increased concerns. In light of the alarming weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of Assam over the next five days, urging immediate action.