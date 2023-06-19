United States record three mass shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington in a day

The United States experienced a violent Saturday with three mass shootings occurring in Illinois, Missouri, and Washington within a day, resulting in four deaths and at least 38 people injured.

The first shooting took place in central Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, where two state troopers were shot during a multi-scene shootout. According to CNN, the accused, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine, fired bullets into state police vehicles outside police barracks before fleeing the scene. One of the troopers, Lt James Wagner, located Stine and they exchanged gunfire, resulting in Wagner being critically injured. Stine then escaped but was ambushed by another state trooper, Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., whom he killed before fleeing into a residential area. Authorities pursued Stine, and a dramatic shootout occurred in a parking lot, described as one of the most intense gunfights witnessed by Lt Colonel George Givens. Stine was eventually cornered and shot dead by the police.

The second shooting took place near Washington State during an electronic dance music festival, where two people were killed and three injured. The shooter began randomly firing at the crowd, moving through the campground until confronted by police and apprehended. Details regarding the suspect, victims, weapon, and motive have not been provided by authorities.

In Illinois, a shooting occurred during a Juneteenth celebration, resulting in at least 20 people being shot, one fatally. Witnesses reported that over 200 individuals had gathered when shots were fired into the crowd. The incident remains under active investigation, with the motive behind the shooting still unclear.

These three mass shootings have contributed to a grim and violent day in the United States, highlighting the ongoing issue of gun violence and the need for comprehensive efforts to address the underlying causes.