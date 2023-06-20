A man allegedly wounds three women in a series of subway slashing incidents

In Manhattan late on Sunday afternoon, a man is suspected of injuring three women in a series of slashing incidents that occurred in the subway. The New York Police Department (NYPD) officials have released pictures of the suspect and are actively searching for him. According to an NYPD press release, the man carried out three separate attacks at the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station between 4 and 5 pm on Sunday.

The first victim was a woman who was attacked from behind in the right leg as she was disembarking from a train. Shortly after, the same assailant slashed the right leg of a 48-year-old woman who was waiting for her train. The accused then proceeded to attack a 28-year-old woman who was seated in a southbound train car. The injured woman was promptly taken to the hospital due to the severity of her leg wound.

After the suspect left the scene of the attacks, the NYPD posted surveillance images on Twitter. Fox News reported that the suspect was seen fleeing through another station at Chambers Street before disappearing. The police described the suspect as wearing a Boston Red Sox hat and a white T-shirt featuring an orange-and-yellow character on the front.

In a separate incident, the United States experienced three mass shootings in a single day, resulting in four fatalities and at least 38 injuries. The first shooting took place in central Pennsylvania, where two state troopers were shot during a shootout with a man who had initially fired at state police vehicles outside a police barracks. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine, then fled the scene, prompting an extensive manhunt that involved helicopters.

The second shooting occurred during an electronic dance music festival near Washington State, leaving two dead and three injured. The shooter began firing randomly at the crowd, and after moving through the campground, he was eventually confronted and apprehended by the police.

The third shooting took place in Willowbrook, Illinois, during a Juneteenth celebration. Over 200 teenagers and young adults were gathered when more than two dozen shots were fired into the crowd. Reports indicate that at least 20 people were shot, one of whom died from the injuries. The incident occurred at the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 in DuPage County.