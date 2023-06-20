Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled visit to Chennai due to health complication

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, cancelled his visit to Chennai at the last minute on Tuesday due to a “health complication.” However, no information about the health concern was immediately available. Nitish was slated to attend the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary festivities, as well as extend an invitation to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin to join the opposition leaders’ conference in Patna on June 23.

In place of Nitish, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and senior Janata Dal (U) minister Sanjay Jha travelled to Chennai. Jha was seen accompanying Nitish to meetings with non-BJP party leaders. Nitish considers Jha to be a close aide. The opposition leaders’ meeting will also be missing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the president of the Bihar Congress, had previously announced that senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting. K C Venugopal, the party’s national general secretary (organisation), may attend the meeting. Nitish has already summoned key leaders from non-BJP parties who are expected to attend the meeting.