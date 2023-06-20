Boost Your SSLC, Plus Two Exam Scores with Superior Reading Skills!

Starting from now, students in Kerala can gain valuable marks in Class 10 and Higher Secondary exams by cultivating the habit of reading newspapers. General Education Minister V Sivankutty explained, “Half of the 20% marks given for continuous assessment will be allocated to excellence in reading newspapers and books.” Currently, co-curricular activities contribute 20 marks out of 100 in exams and 10 marks out of 50 in certain exams, but now, 10 marks will be specifically granted for students’ proficiency and dedication to reading newspapers and books. The General Education Department will soon release guidelines regarding this decision, as announced by the Minister during the P N Panicker Foundation’s Reading Day event.

The primary objective behind this initiative, according to Sivankutty, is to foster social awareness among students and encourage them to acquire diverse and extensive knowledge through reading newspapers and books.

Additionally, government school students in the state have the chance to earn grace marks through a newspaper reading competition organized by the General Education Department. Participants must read three prominent Malayalam newspapers within a specified time frame and then prepare a report. Winners of this contest at the school, district, and state levels will receive grace marks. In the Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations, the top three winners in the state will be awarded 20, 17, and 14 marks respectively.