Demands Rs 1 crore, dowry harassment against woman and her son

According to police, an offence has been lodged against a mother and her son in Navi Mumbai for allegedly harassing the latter’s wife and demanding Rs 1 million from her.

On Monday, a case was registered against the two under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband subjecting a lady to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causes pain), and other pertinent laws of the Indian Penal Code, according to a Rabale police station official.

According to the complainant, a resident of Ghansoli, her husband and mother-in-law sought Rs 1 crore from her to purchase an apartment.

According to the official, the victim’s spouse also threatened to put her on fire and kill her, and she was abused and physically tortured. So far, no arrests have been made in this case, he noted.