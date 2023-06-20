Donors at a UN conference pledges close to $1.5 billion to combat the humanitarian crisis in Sudan

The United Nations (UN) announced on Monday that donors participating in a UN conference pledged nearly $1.5 billion to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and assist neighboring countries in hosting refugees who are fleeing the conflict. Martin Griffiths, the UN’s humanitarian chief, stated after the Geneva conference that “Today, donors have announced close to $1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region,” as reported by AFP.

Griffiths emphasized the need for sustained financial support to address the ongoing crisis and expressed hope that Sudan would remain a top priority for the UN.

Filippo Grandi, the UN’s refugees chief, underscored the importance of clear and swift allocation and disbursement of the contributions, as there is a severe shortage of funds.

The conference took place amid a three-day ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been engaged in fighting since April 15. The death toll has surpassed 2,000, and 25 million people are in need of aid.

During the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that without international support, Sudan could quickly descend into lawlessness, creating insecurity throughout the region. He added that Sudan’s rapid descent into death and destruction is unprecedented.

Martin Griffiths highlighted that the pledged amount falls short of what humanitarian organizations deemed necessary to respond to the crisis this year. The UN has two appeals: one for the humanitarian response within Sudan, requiring $2.6 billion, and another for the regional refugee response, set at $470 million. Both appeals were less than 17 percent funded before the conference.

According to reports, the United States made the highest donation, pledging $550 million, followed by Germany with $162 million and the European Commission with $151 million. Qatar pledged $50 million, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized the importance of prioritizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people and urged the warring factions to seek a non-military solution to the conflict.