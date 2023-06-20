Five people died due to heat stroke in Bihar

Five individuals died of heat stroke in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Monday, according to officials. According to the Disaster Management Department, a post-mortem analysis of the bodies established heat stroke as the cause of death.

“Two more deaths have occurred in various parts of the district, but post-mortem examination reports are pending,” it stated. On Monday, temperatures reached 43 degrees Celsius or higher in numerous parts of the state, with Aurangabad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. The DMD has also asked districts throughout the state to report any deaths that may have occurred as a result of the extreme heat.

A blazing heat wave is currently gripping the entire state. The DMD is keeping an eye on the situation. “We have also advised the authorities to keep a close eye on the situation in their respective districts,” said Bihar Disaster Management Minister Shahnawaz Alam.