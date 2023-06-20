IndiGo Secures Record-Breaking Order: 500 Planes, Largest in Aviation History, from Airbus

No-frills airline IndiGo made a significant announcement at the Paris Air Show, revealing a firm order for 500 A320 family planes from Airbus. IndiGo proudly declared that this order is the largest ever placed by any airline with Airbus. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the agreement was signed during the renowned event. IndiGo expressed their satisfaction with the order, stating that it will provide them with a continuous stream of deliveries from 2030 to 2035. With over 300 aircraft currently in operation and 480 more on order, IndiGo’s order book includes a variety of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR models.

This significant aircraft order by IndiGo follows closely after Air India, under Tata Group, placed an order for 470 planes with Boeing and Airbus. The CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, emphasized the importance of the order, stating that it will contribute to India’s air connectivity growth and the expansion of their strategic partnership with Airbus. Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus, expressed their excitement about the order, recognizing its historic significance and the potential to support economic growth and mobility in India.

Having placed a massive total of 1,330 aircraft orders since its establishment in 2006, IndiGo’s latest order of 500 planes not only marks their largest order to date but also represents the largest single aircraft purchase by any airline from Airbus. The airline remains focused on maintaining low operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency through the deployment of the fuel-efficient A320NEO Family aircraft. The engine selection and specific mix of A320 and A321 models will be determined in due course. With their existing fleet and numerous aircraft yet to be delivered, IndiGo is well-positioned to expand their network and fulfill their mission in supporting India’s growth and connectivity.