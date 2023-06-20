Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expressed concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio voiced concern on Tuesday over the current violence in Manipur.Rio expressed serious concern about the violence and loss of life and property in the neighbouring state.

“I am very concerned about the problems there,” Rio stated, “but as the neighbouring state, I don’t want to make unnecessary comments.”Rio stated on Twitter, “I am deeply disturbed by the unabated incidents of violence in Manipur.” The loss of lives, property, and holy sites must cease. I strongly urge our sister state’s brothers and sisters to work together for peace.”

Concerning the status of Nagaland medical students who had returned from Imphal due to the ongoing conflict, Rio stated that talks had taken place with the health and family welfare department about sending them back so that they may sit for exams.

“The situation is said to be tense but under control.” “I hope they can return,” Rio remarked.

State health department officials, on the other hand, reported that, with the exception of 2-3 students, all medical students from Nagaland have returned to Imphal to retake their exams, which had been rescheduled in response to a state request. Following the ethnic clashes in Manipur, the state government and the Assam Rifles assisted in the evacuation of 162 students and doctors from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal on May 7.