Poovachal Khader Awards 2023: Eastcoast Vijayan Wins Best Popular Director, Vishnu Unnikrishnan Shines as Best Actor

The prestigious Film, Television, Visual, and Media Awards 2023, established by the Poovachal Khader Cultural Forum in honor of the legendary lyricist Poovachal Khader, have recently been announced. Among the deserving winners, the Best Popular Director accolade was bestowed upon the talented producer and director, Eastcoast Vijayan, for his remarkable work on the film ‘Kallanum and Bhagavathiyum.’

In a stellar display of acting prowess, Vishnu Unnikrishnan claimed the highly coveted Best Actor award for his captivating performance in the same movie. Adding to the triumph, Aji Muscat (Kallanum Bhagwatiyum) was recognized as the Best Still Photographer, showcasing an exceptional eye for capturing unforgettable moments.

The brilliance of Tanvi Ram’s portrayal garnered her the well-deserved Best Actress Award for the film ‘2018’. The Drishya Madhyamya Award, celebrating the true essence of Kerala, was presented by Real Taste of Kerala in Kaumudi’s Life Style. The award ceremony, set to take place on the 21st of this month, will be inaugurated by Minister GR Anil at the esteemed Hotel South Park.

The distribution of these esteemed awards will be carried out by Ministers Antony Raju, Ahmed Devarkovil, VK Prashanth MLA, G. Stephen MLA, IB Satish MLA, the Malayalam Mission Director, and the revered poet Murukan Kattakkada. Cultural Forum President Poovachal Sudheer conveyed these details during a press conference, attended by directors Sachin K. Aibak, Shyam Vembayam, Ganesh Olikkara, Poovachal Nassar, and Anuja, highlighting the grandeur of this momentous event.